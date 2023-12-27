In 2023 Honda CB300F or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB300F or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, K-Light 250V engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour. Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less