In 2023 Honda CB300F or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB300F or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, K300 R engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour. Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less