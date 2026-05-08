In 2026 Honda CB300F or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CB300F vs W175 Comparison