In 2023 Honda CB300F or Kawasaki KLX 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 110 Price starts at Rs 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, KLX 110 engine makes power & torque 7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110 in 1 colour. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The KLX 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.