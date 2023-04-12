Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCB300F vs KLX 110

Honda CB300F vs Kawasaki KLX 110

In 2023 Honda CB300F or Kawasaki KLX 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
Deluxe
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
STD
₹3.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm50.6 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293 cc112 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Gear Box
6 Speed4 Speed
Bore
77 mm53 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,56,4613,34,275
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,9002,99,500
RTO
18,07223,960
Insurance
12,48910,815
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5127,184

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    In terms of looks, the Bajaj CT 110X looks more rugged whereas the Honda Shine 100 looks like a traditional commuter.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Which affordable motorcycle should you get?
    12 Apr 2023
    The 2023 Honda CB300F motorcycle gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force while shifting gears.
    2023 Honda CB300F launched with OBD-II A-compliant engine, priced at 1.7 lakh
    11 Sept 2023
    The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
    TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
    3 Aug 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     