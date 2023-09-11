Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCB300F vs Skyline

Honda CB300F vs Joy e-bike Skyline

In 2024 Honda CB300F or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
Deluxe
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm-
Stroke
63.033 mm-
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
293 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
77 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,56,4612,29,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,9002,29,000
RTO
18,0720
Insurance
12,4890
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5124,922

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2023 Honda CB300F motorcycle gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force while shifting gears.
    2023 Honda CB300F launched with OBD-II A-compliant engine, priced at 1.7 lakh
    11 Sept 2023
    The G 310 R is currently the most affordable BMW motorcycle that is currently on sale in the Indian market. The CB300F will be going against the BMW,&nbsp;
    Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Price, features and specs compared
    17 Sept 2022
    The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 discount is available with Honda BigWing dealerships and limited till stocks last
    Honda CB300F gets a massive discount of 50,000, but there’s a catch
    18 Dec 2022
    Honda CB300F will go against Suzuki Gixxer 250 and KTM Duke 250.
    Honda CB300F review: Worth the price?
    8 Sept 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     