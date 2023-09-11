In 2023 Honda CB300F or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Honda CB300F or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB300F Price starts at 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Hurricane engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour.
Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour.
The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Hurricane has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less