In 2023 Honda CB300F or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 Honda CB300F or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less