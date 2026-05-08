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Honda CB300F vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Honda CB300F or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
CB300F vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f 42
BrandHondaJawa
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc294.72 cc
Power24.4 PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB300F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.1 L13.2 L
Length
2084 mm-
Ground Clearance
177 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm1369 mm
Height
1075 mm-
Kerb Weight
153 kg184 kg
Saddle Height
789 mm788 mm
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
160 kmph-
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm27.32 PS
Stroke
63.033 mm65 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm26.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc294.72 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm76 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (USD)Telescopic Forks, 35 mm
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Seat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,0671,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,3381,59,431
RTO
12,42712,754
Insurance
11,30211,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8483,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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42 vs RS 457
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda has removed the CB300F from its India website, signalling the end of the model’s run.
Honda discontinues CB300F from India lineup; Flex-fuel variant also delisted
8 May 2026
The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
17 Feb 2026
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Watch: Renowned singer Jyoti Nooran takes delivery of her new Jawa 42 FJ 350
28 Jun 2025
Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
2024 Honda CB300F launched: Here are five key highlights of India's only 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle
23 Oct 2024
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