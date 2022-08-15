Saved Articles

Honda CB300F vs Honda CB350RS

In 2023 Honda CB300F or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

CB300F
Honda CB300F
Deluxe
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293 cc348.36 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Bore
77 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,56,4612,15,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,9001,89,905
RTO
18,07215,192
Insurance
12,48910,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5124,628

