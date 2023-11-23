Saved Articles

Honda CB300F vs Honda CB300R

In 2023 Honda CB300F or Honda CB300R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

CB300F
Honda CB300F
Deluxe
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm63.043 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293 cc286 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
77 mm76.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,56,4613,12,800
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,9002,77,267
RTO
18,07222,181
Insurance
12,48913,352
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5126,723

