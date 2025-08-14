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Honda CB200X vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Honda CB200X or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
CB200X vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandHondaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc334 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB200X Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm200 mm
Length
2035 mm-
Wheelbase
1355 mm1403 mm
Height
1248 mm-
Kerb Weight
147 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
843 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
130 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm65 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
61.0 mm81 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9902,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,95,345
RTO
12,35915,627
Insurance
11,63211,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6754,792

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