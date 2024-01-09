In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price).
CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours.
The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.