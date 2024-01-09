In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. CB200X vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Yzf r15 v3 Brand Honda Yamaha Price ₹ 1.47 Lakhs ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 43 kmpl Engine Capacity 184.4 cc 155 cc Power 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS Read Less