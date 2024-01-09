HT Auto
Honda CB200X vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
CB200X vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Yzf r15 v3
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc155 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
61.0 mm58 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm170 mm
Length
2035 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1325 mm
Height
1248 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm815 mm
Width
843 mm725 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,56,700
RTO
12,35913,066
Insurance
11,63210,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6753,919

