In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. CB200X vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x R15 v4 Brand Honda Yamaha Price ₹ 1.47 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 55.20 kmpl Engine Capacity 184.4 cc 155 cc Power 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 18.4 PS PS Read Less