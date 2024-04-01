In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
colours and other specs.
Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.