Honda CB200X vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
CB200X vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x R15 v4
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl55.20 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc155 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS18.4 PS PS

CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
61.0 mm58.0 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm170 mm
Length
2035 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1325 mm
Height
1248 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm815 mm
Width
843 mm725 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh12 V/ 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9902,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,81,700
RTO
12,35914,536
Insurance
11,63211,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6754,470

