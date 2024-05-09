In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. CB200X vs MT-15 V2 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Mt-15 v2 Brand Honda Yamaha Price ₹ 1.47 Lakhs ₹ 1.68 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 56.87 kmpl Engine Capacity 184.4 cc 155 cc Power 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 18.4 PS PS Read Less