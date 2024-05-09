HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCB200X vs MT-15 V2

Honda CB200X vs Yamaha MT-15 V2

In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
CB200X vs MT-15 V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Mt-15 v2
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc155 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2
Yamaha MT-15 V2
STD
₹1.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multiple Disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
61.0 mm58.0 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm170 mm
Length
2035 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1325 mm
Height
1248 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm810 mm
Width
843 mm800 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,92,626
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,67,700
RTO
12,35913,416
Insurance
11,63211,510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6754,140
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine
Cons
No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

MT-15 V2 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs R15 V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukenull | Petrol | Manual1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs 200 Duke
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs FZS-FI V3
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-03null | Petrol | Manual4.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2 vs MT-03

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
    KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
    9 May 2024
    Royal Enfield will offer the Nirvik V2 in six sizes.
    Royal Enfield Nirvik V2 riding jacket launched at 17,950. Check what's new
    30 Apr 2024
    Yamaha has added a new smart key facility to the Yamaha Aerox 155.
    Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S with smart key launched at 1.51 lakh
    17 Apr 2024
    Ducati Panigale V2 in new Black on Black livery.
    Ducati Panigale V2 gets new black livery, bookings open
    17 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     