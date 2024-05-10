HT Auto
Honda CB200X vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
CB200X vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Fz-x
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl48.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc149 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS12.4 PS PS

CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multiple-disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
61.0 mm57.3 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm165 mm
Length
2035 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1330 mm
Height
1248 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm810 mm
Width
843 mm785 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchECO indicator,Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Switch, Power Socket, Negative LCD with Smart Phone Connectivity, Phone Battery Level Status
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesLCD
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,36,200
RTO
12,35910,896
Insurance
11,6327,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6753,321

