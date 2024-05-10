In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. CB200X vs FZ-X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Fz-x Brand Honda Yamaha Price ₹ 1.47 Lakhs ₹ 1.36 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 48.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 184.4 cc 149 cc Power 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 12.4 PS PS Read Less