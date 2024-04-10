In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. CB200X vs FZS 25 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Fzs 25 Brand Honda Yamaha Price ₹ 1.47 Lakhs ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 184.4 cc 249 cc Power 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS Read Less