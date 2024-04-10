HT Auto
Honda CB200X vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Honda CB200X or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
CB200X vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Fzs 25
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc249 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm58 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet,multiple disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
61.0 mm74 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm160 mm
Length
2035 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1360 mm
Height
1248 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm795 mm
Width
843 mm820 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,39,300
RTO
12,35911,674
Insurance
11,63210,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6753,546

