Honda CB200X vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Honda CB200X or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CB200X vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Vxl 150
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc149 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS

CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
184.4 cc149.50 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
61.0 mm58 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm155 mm
Length
2035 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1290 mm
Height
1248 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm770 mm
Width
843 mm690 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,62,049
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,46,188
RTO
12,35911,695
Insurance
11,6324,166
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6753,483

