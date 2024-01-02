In 2024 Honda CB200X or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. CB200X vs VXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Vxl 150 Brand Honda Vespa Price ₹ 1.47 Lakhs ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 184.4 cc 149 cc Power 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS