In 2024 Honda CB200X or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. CB200X vs VXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Vxl 125 Brand Honda Vespa Price ₹ 1.47 Lakhs ₹ 1.33 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 45 kmpl Engine Capacity 184.4 cc 124 cc Power 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS Read Less