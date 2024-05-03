In 2024 Honda CB200X or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
colours and other specs.
Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.