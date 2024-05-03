HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCB200X vs SXL 125

Honda CB200X vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Honda CB200X or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
CB200X vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Sxl 125
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc124 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS

Filters
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
184.4 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
61.0 mm52 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm155 mm
Length
2035 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1290 mm
Height
1248 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm770 mm
Width
843 mm690 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,36,601
RTO
12,35910,928
Insurance
11,6323,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6753,254

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Suzuki continues to showcase a strong growth momentum with sales achieving new heights every month
    Suzuki sales grow by 31% in April, achieves all-time high monthly domestic sales
    3 May 2024
    While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
    2 May 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
    BMW Motorrad recalled R 1250 RT, K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL in the US, owing to a faulty suspension strut issue.
    BMW Motorrad recalls R 1250 RT & K 1600 motorcycles in this country. Here's why
    18 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
    View all
     