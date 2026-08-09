In 2026 Honda CB200X or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CB200X vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb200x
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS