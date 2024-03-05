HT Auto
Honda CB200X vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

In 2024 Honda CB200X or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl.
CB200X vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Apache rtr 200 4v
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc197.75 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS20.82 PS PS

CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
61.0 mm66 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm180 mm
Length
2035 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1353 mm
Height
1248 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
843 mm790 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,46,820
RTO
12,35911,745
Insurance
11,63211,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6753,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance
Cons
Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

