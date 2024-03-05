In 2024 Honda CB200X or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours.
The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl.