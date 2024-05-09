HT Auto
Honda CB200X vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2024 Honda CB200X or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.
CB200X vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45 to 47.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc159.7 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS19.2 PS PS

CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Front Disc, Rear Drum
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
61.0 mm62 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm180 mm
Length
2035 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1357 mm
Height
1248 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg144 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
843 mm790 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchMaximum Power - (Urban / Rain) - 15.64 PS @ 8600 rpm, Maximum Torque (Urban / Rain) - 14.14 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Muffler - Twine pipe and twin barrel design, Position Lamp, Gear Indicator, Adjustable Levers, Race Tuned Fuel Injection, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,23,870
RTO
12,3599,909
Insurance
11,63210,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6753,106
Expert Rating
-

