In 2024 Honda CB200X or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.

Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. CB200X vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Apache rtr 160 Brand Honda TVS Price ₹ 1.47 Lakhs ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 47 kmpl Engine Capacity 184.4 cc 159.7 cc Power 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 13.85 Nm PS