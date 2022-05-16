HT Auto
Honda CB200X vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Honda CB200X or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
CB200X vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Tz 3.3
BrandHondaTunwal
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity184.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
184.4 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
61.0 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
167 mm-
Length
2035 mm-
Wheelbase
1355 mm-
Height
1248 mm-
Kerb Weight
147 kg-
Saddle Height
810 mm-
Width
843 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,15,000
RTO
12,3590
Insurance
11,6320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6752,471

