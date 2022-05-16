In 2024 Honda CB200X or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
CB200X vs TZ 3.3 Comparison