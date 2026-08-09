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Honda CB200X vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Honda CB200X or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CB200X vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Intruder
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc155 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB200X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Rear View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm170 mm
Length
2035 mm2130 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1405 mm
Height
1248 mm1095 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm740 mm
Width
843 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
130 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
61.0 mm56 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,26,500
RTO
12,35913,626
Insurance
11,6328,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6753,202

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