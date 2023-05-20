In 2026 Honda CB200X or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
CB200X vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb200x
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|26.5 PS PS