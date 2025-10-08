In 2026 Honda CB200X or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CB200X vs Gixxer SF Comparison