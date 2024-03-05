HT Auto
Honda CB200X vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

Honda CB200X or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.

features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
CB200X vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Scram 411
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc411 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm

CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm86 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi Plate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
61.0 mm78 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm
Height
1248 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
843 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard Switch
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9902,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9992,03,085
RTO
12,35916,777
Insurance
11,63217,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6755,107

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450null | Petrol | Manual2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Hunter 350
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xnull | Petrol | Manual2.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Scrambler 400 X

