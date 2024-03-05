In 2024 Honda CB200X or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. CB200X vs Scram 411 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Scram 411 Brand Honda Royal Enfield Price ₹ 1.47 Lakhs ₹ 2.03 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 38.23 kmpl Engine Capacity 184.4 cc 411 cc Power 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm Read Less