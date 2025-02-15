In 2026 Honda CB200X or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
CB200X vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb200x
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|20.21 PS PS