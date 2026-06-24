In 2026 Honda CB200X or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
CB200X vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb200x
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|24.3 bhp PS