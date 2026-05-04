In 2026 Honda CB200X or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
CB200X vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb200x
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm