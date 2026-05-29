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HomeCompare BikesCB200X vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Honda CB200X vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Honda CB200X or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
CB200X vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc346 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB200X Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm135 mm
Length
2035 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1395 mm
Height
1248 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
843 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
130 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm90 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multiplate (6 plates)
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
61.0 mm70 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,38,726
RTO
12,35911,728
Insurance
11,6328,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6753,413

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