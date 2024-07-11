In 2026 Honda CB200X or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
CB200X vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb200x
|Rv400
|Brand
|Honda
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes