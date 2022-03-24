HT Auto
Honda CB200X vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Honda CB200X or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
CB200X vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Okhi90
BrandHondaOkinawa
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity184.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
184.4 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
61.0 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
167 mm175 mm
Length
2035 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1520 mm
Height
1248 mm1160 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg-
Saddle Height
810 mm900 mm
Width
843 mm710 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,86,006
RTO
12,3590
Insurance
11,6326,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6754,139

