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Honda CB200X vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Honda CB200X or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
CB200X vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Evoqis
BrandHondaOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range-90-140 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity184.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours

Filters
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB200X Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
167 mm-
Length
2035 mm-
Wheelbase
1355 mm-
Height
1248 mm-
Kerb Weight
147 kg-
Saddle Height
810 mm-
Width
843 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
130 kmph75 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
184.4 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
61.0 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchMotor Cut-off Switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,18,000
RTO
12,3599,440
Insurance
11,6323,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6752,811

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