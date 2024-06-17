HT Auto

Honda CB200X vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Honda CB200X or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
CB200X vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Racer
BrandHondaMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity184.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
184.4 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
61.0 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
167 mm185 mm
Length
2035 mm-
Wheelbase
1355 mm-
Height
1248 mm-
Kerb Weight
147 kg-
Saddle Height
810 mm-
Width
843 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9902,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,92,740
RTO
12,3592,122
Insurance
11,6326,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6754,317

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Tata Altroz Racer is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and is offered across three trim levels
    2024 Tata Altroz Racer drive review: A racer in a tuxedo
    17 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier avatar of the Altroz premium hatchback and it competes with rivals such as Hyundai i20 N Line.
    Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which hot hatch to choose
    10 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer makes a good case where an automatic transmission can be offered alongside the existing six-speed manual gearbox.
    Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?
    20 Jun 2024
    The Tata Altroz is now available in two new trims and an updated top-spec variant
    Tata Altroz updated with more features, two new variants, priced from 9 lakh
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     