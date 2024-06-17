In 2024 Honda CB200X or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
CB200X vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb200x
|Racer
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.