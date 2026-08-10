In 2026 Honda CB200X or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
CB200X vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb200x
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|294 cc
|Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|25.72 PS PS