In 2026 Honda CB200X or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
CB200X vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb200x
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.47 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|14.5 PS PS