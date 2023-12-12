In 2026 Honda CB200X or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CB200X vs W175 Comparison