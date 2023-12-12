hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesCB200X vs W175

Honda CB200X vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Honda CB200X or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CB200X vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x w175
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc177 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS13 PS PS

Filters
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm165 mm
Length
2035 mm2005 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1320 mm
Height
1248 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm790 mm
Width
843 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
130 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc177 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VIAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
61.0 mm65.5 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh12V 6Ah
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9901,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,13,000
RTO
12,3599,040
Insurance
11,63210,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6752,850

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
12 Dec 2023
Kawasaki Motors achieves a milestone with the made-in-India W175 LTD launch in the US. Features include a redesigned seat, market-specific colour schemes, and the absence of India-specific equipment.
Made in India Kawasaki W175 LTD launched in USA: Here's what's different
4 Jun 2026
The Honda NX200 is essentially a rebranded version of the CB200X which was on sale in the nation previously.
Honda NX 200: Does the CB200X successor have what it takes to compete with its rivals?
15 Feb 2025
The Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X will now be available via BigWing showrooms instead of the standard Honda Two-Wheeler outlets
Honda Hornet 2.0 & CB200X now available at premium BigWing dealerships
4 Jul 2024
Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
2 Jan 2024
The Honda NX200 is identical to the CB200X and carries over the same engine and mechanicals, but with new features in place
Honda CB200X rebranded as NX200, launched at 1.68 lakh
13 Feb 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers