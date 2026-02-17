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Honda CB200X vs Jawa Jawa

In 2026 Honda CB200X or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB200X engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
CB200X vs Jawa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb200x Jawa
BrandHondaJawa
Price₹ 1.47 Lakhs₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl30.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc293 cc
Power17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS27.33 PS PS

Filters
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB200X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Rear View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm-
Length
2035 mm-
Wheelbase
1355 mm1369 mm
Height
1248 mm-
Kerb Weight
147 kg172 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm765 mm
Width
843 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
130 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm27.33 PS
Stroke
63.096 mm65 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm27.02 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
184.4 cc293 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
61.0 mm76 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
LED Winkers, Hazard SwitchTwin Exhaust
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.06 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,9902,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,9991,77,215
RTO
12,35914,177
Insurance
11,63210,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6754,329

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