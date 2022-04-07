|Max Power
|7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|10.0±0.2
|-
|Displacement
|109.51 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|47 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹79,151
|₹51,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹67,843
|₹51,000
|RTO
|₹5,427
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,881
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,701
|₹1,096