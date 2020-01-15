HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesActiva 6G vs FZS-FI V3

Honda Activa 6G vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc149 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,8521,22,926
Ex-Showroom Price
75,3471,04,700
RTO
6,5288,909
Insurance
5,9776,617
Accessories Charges
02,700
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8882,642
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
No Offers Available.

