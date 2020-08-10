Saved Articles

Honda Activa 6G vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Ujaas eSpa Li
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li
eSpa Li 60V
₹54,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85254,880
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34754,880
RTO
6,5280
Insurance
5,9770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8881,179

