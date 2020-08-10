Saved Articles

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Emission Type
bs6BS4
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,85257,877
Ex-Showroom Price
75,34757,877
RTO
6,5280
Insurance
5,9770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8881,244

