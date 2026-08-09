In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Victor Comparison