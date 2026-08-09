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Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Victor

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Victor
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 74,369₹ 57,877
Mileage59.5 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc109 cc
Power7.84 PS PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L8 L
Length
1833 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Height
1165 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg112 kg
Additional Storage
18 L-
Saddle Height
764 mm-
Width
677 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS4
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Underseat storage
18 LNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start3v Eco Thrust
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Display
4.2 inch TFT display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44657,877
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36957,877
RTO
5,9490
Insurance
6,1280
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8581,244
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

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