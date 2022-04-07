HT Auto
Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Star City Plus

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Star City Plus

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹65,573*
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0±0.210.0 : 1
Displacement
109.51 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet, Multiple - Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,15178,107
Ex-Showroom Price
67,84366,895
RTO
5,4275,351
Insurance
5,8815,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7011,678
Expert Reviews
Verdict

India's two-wheeler commuter segment is arguably one of the most competitive given the fact that there are so many reliable and affordable options present. While TVS has a range of products for the customer base that needs to be light on pocket, and easy to live with, one product that has really touched the masses is the Star City Plus that has received a slew of minor yet significant updates in t...

Read More

TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review: Practical and no-nonsense commuter
