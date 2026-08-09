In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 74,369
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|7.84 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS