In 2024 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
colours and other specs.
Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 76,234 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price).
Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm.
On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.