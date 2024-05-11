In 2024 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 76,234 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.