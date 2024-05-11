HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesActiva 6G vs Sport

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 76,234 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Sport
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 76,234₹ 59,431
Mileage47 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc109.7 cc
Power7.84 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹76,234*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.84 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Clutch
AutomaticWet-Multi Plate Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm175 mm
Length
1833 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg112 kg
Height
1156 mm1080 mm
Width
697 mm705 mm
Chassis
Under Bone-
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Silent Start with ACG, Engine start Switch, ESP TechnologyETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,84868,806
Ex-Showroom Price
76,23459,431
RTO
6,6283,565
Insurance
5,9865,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9091,478
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine
Cons
No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Jupiter
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Access 125

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Honda says its new Solution R&D Center will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly
    Honda opens new R&D centre in Bengaluru for electric two-wheeler development
    11 May 2024
    The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition get blacked-out Audi badge in the front as well as at the rear.
    Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different
    10 May 2024
    Powering the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched at 62.60 lakh
    9 May 2024
    Ferrari fell as much as 6.7% in Milan, the steepest intraday decline since May 2021, and trading was temporarily halted.
    Ferrari shares drop on underwhelming earnings, flat deliveries
    8 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Armed with a 8.0-litre engine, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 380 kmph.
    Watch: Why is this 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron so special?
    23 Dec 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    View all
     