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Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Raider
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 74,369₹ 82,860
Mileage59.5 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124.8 cc
Power7.84 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10 L
Length
1833 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1326 mm
Height
1165 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg123 kg
Additional Storage
18 LYes
Saddle Height
764 mm780 mm
Width
677 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)Monoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Underseat storage
18 LYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent StartintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT displayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44695,526
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36982,860
RTO
5,9496,560
Insurance
6,1286,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8582,053
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

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Raider Comparison with other bikes

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4 Apr 2023
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