In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Radeon Comparison