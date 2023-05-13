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Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 6g Radeon
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 74,369₹ 55,100
Mileage59.5 kmpl73.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc109 cc
Power7.84 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 6G Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10 L
Length
1833 mm2025 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1265 mm
Height
1165 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg116 kg
Additional Storage
18 L-
Saddle Height
764 mm-
Width
677 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
63.12 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic oil damped
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Underseat storage
18 L-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent StartPillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip Tyres
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.2 inch TFT display-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,44664,536
Ex-Showroom Price
74,36955,100
RTO
5,9493,306
Insurance
6,1286,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8581,387
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

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Radeon Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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