Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|109.51 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|47 mm
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹87,852
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹75,347
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹6,528
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,977
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,888
|₹2,166