Activa 6G vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc159.7 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm62 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,8521,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
75,3471,07,315
RTO
6,5288,585
Insurance
5,9778,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8882,681
