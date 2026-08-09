In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Activa 6G vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|Mitra
|Brand
|Honda
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 74,369
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.